Dion Len Gain

Dion attended Mt. Zion High School, Chanute Air Force Base Technical School for Aerospace Ground Equipment Technology, and Ogden-Weber Technical College where he graduated for 3-Dimensional Artwork, Animation, and Web Design. He served proudly in the US Air Force. He married his high school sweetheart, Brenda Oakleaf on April 4, 1981, in Decatur, IL.

His hobbies and interests were computers and computer gaming, tabletop role-play gaming, strategy and war-gaming, historical re-enactment, photography and film development, 3D art rendering and Photoshop, traditional drawing and oil painting, writing stories and designing comic books, science and science fiction, B-movies and special effects, astronomy, paleontology, and ancient/contemporary world and U.S. histories. He has done credited and uncredited work for professional, online, and hobby comic books. He has won numerous awards for his traditional artwork, 3D artwork, photography, and miniatures figure painting. And he enjoyed world travel with his wife and daughter. Dion was always learning and sharing his knowledge with others.