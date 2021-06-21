 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dirk H. Howard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MESA, Arizona - Dirk H. Howard passed away June 12, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona.

Dirk graduated from Bloomington High School. He worked for State Farm in Bloomington and eventually transferred to Gilbert, Arizona where he retired. Dirk enjoyed working on his car and attending car shows and air shows.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Robert; son, Armin and wife and two children: Jordan, Heath and Chip; stepson, Christopher and wife and two children: Jenny, Cooper and Tucker; brothers: Fred and Bill Howard; sister, Anne Marie Williams among family overseas.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News