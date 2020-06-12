DECATUR -- Dixie Diane Garrett, 75, of Decatur passed away June 11, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur is assisting the family.
Dixie was born November 15, 1944 in Salem, IL the daughter of Porter Lou and Pauline Ferrell (Robinson) Garrett. She was very skilled at embroidery. Dixie was a joyful person and her great outlook on life was an inspiration to be around. She was a member of Body of Christ of Buffalo and her faith was evident to all who met her.
She is survived by her sister, Gloria Bryant of Decatur; brother, Michael Garrett of Texas; nephew “Jimbo” Pickering of Decatur; niece, Angela Garner of Decatur; great-nephew Trenton Woods, proudly serving our country and stationed in Hawaii; and great-niece Erica Davis of Minnesota. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Jason Pickering.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.