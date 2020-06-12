× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Dixie Diane Garrett, 75, of Decatur passed away June 11, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur is assisting the family.

Dixie was born November 15, 1944 in Salem, IL the daughter of Porter Lou and Pauline Ferrell (Robinson) Garrett. She was very skilled at embroidery. Dixie was a joyful person and her great outlook on life was an inspiration to be around. She was a member of Body of Christ of Buffalo and her faith was evident to all who met her.

She is survived by her sister, Gloria Bryant of Decatur; brother, Michael Garrett of Texas; nephew “Jimbo” Pickering of Decatur; niece, Angela Garner of Decatur; great-nephew Trenton Woods, proudly serving our country and stationed in Hawaii; and great-niece Erica Davis of Minnesota. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Jason Pickering.

