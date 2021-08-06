DECATUR - Dizzerene Patton, 93, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Dizzerene was born January 12, 1928, Tela, Honduras, the daughter of Emanuel and Aquilla Blyden.

Dizzerene was preceded in death by her parents and her sons, Denzil, Seron and Greg Patton.

Dizzerene is survived by her sons, Rory Patton and Cicero Patton; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild as well as many extended family and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 3:00-4:00 p.m. at the St. John's Episcopal Church located at 130 W. Eldorado St. Decatur Il 62522 a memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. also at the church with inurnment to follow.

