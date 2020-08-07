TEXARKANA, TEXAS - Dolores Barr, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, with her family by her side. Dolores was born on April 17, 1928 in East St. Louis, MO to the late Ivan and Frances Lewis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Burns G. Barr; daughter, Melanie Camfield and granddaughter Amy Camfield and brother Ivan Lewis, Jr.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Lewis of Phoenix, AZ; son, Burns A. Barr(Susan); daughter Brenda Duncan(John) of Decatur, IL; grandchildren, Sarah Moore of Decatur, IL, Mary Oliver(Christian) of Peoria, IL, Abby Minick(Brent) of Mt. Zion, IL, Burns A. Barr Jr.(Becca), Brian P. Barr(Amanda) and great grandchildren, Brannan, Madolyne, Jaymee, A.J., Mia, Addison, Anna, Jameson, Jack Stanley, Brixton, and Boston.
Dolores was a talented artist. Her preferred medium was porcelain, of which she was a master. She taught for many years and loved to share her talent. She would hand paint a beautiful piece of artwork from a pure white piece of porcelain and fill it with color and love. No porcelain artistry creation was to small or to large. Dolores was a member of International Porcelain Artist and Teachers, Inc. and received many honors throughout her years.
Memorial services will be Friday, 10AM, August 7, 2020 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 6:30pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana or Hardy Memorial Friendship Class.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.