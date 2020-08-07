× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TEXARKANA, TEXAS - Dolores Barr, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, with her family by her side. Dolores was born on April 17, 1928 in East St. Louis, MO to the late Ivan and Frances Lewis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Burns G. Barr; daughter, Melanie Camfield and granddaughter Amy Camfield and brother Ivan Lewis, Jr.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Lewis of Phoenix, AZ; son, Burns A. Barr(Susan); daughter Brenda Duncan(John) of Decatur, IL; grandchildren, Sarah Moore of Decatur, IL, Mary Oliver(Christian) of Peoria, IL, Abby Minick(Brent) of Mt. Zion, IL, Burns A. Barr Jr.(Becca), Brian P. Barr(Amanda) and great grandchildren, Brannan, Madolyne, Jaymee, A.J., Mia, Addison, Anna, Jameson, Jack Stanley, Brixton, and Boston.

Dolores was a talented artist. Her preferred medium was porcelain, of which she was a master. She taught for many years and loved to share her talent. She would hand paint a beautiful piece of artwork from a pure white piece of porcelain and fill it with color and love. No porcelain artistry creation was to small or to large. Dolores was a member of International Porcelain Artist and Teachers, Inc. and received many honors throughout her years.