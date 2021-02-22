ROSEVILLE — Dolores Fisher, 97, of Roseville, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 4:29 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 in Roseville Rehabilitation and Health Care in Roseville, IL.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Chautauqua Restoration Fund or HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Dolores was born on March 25, 1923 in Clark County, IL, the daughter of Roscoe Olen and Trixie Leohr Bailey. She married Clint R. Fisher on October 18, 1940. Dolores was employed as a nurse's aide at Shelby Memorial Hospital for 25 years until the time of her retirement. She was a homemaker, loving mother and wife, and a compassionate and dedicated caregiver to her husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlet (Ron) Lehnen of Monmouth, IL; granddaughters: Tina (Mike) Huston of Roseville, IL, Talpha (Rick) Terrana of Tampa, FL; grandson, Trevor (Christine) Lehnen of Chatham, IL; five great granddaughters: Sierra Terrana, Ryley and Carmyn Huston and Sydney and Katelyn Lehnen; and four great grandsons: Nicholas Terrana, Nick Huston, and Luke and Blake Lehnen.