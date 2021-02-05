TUCSON, Arizona —
Dolores Jean Shaw, 83, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully February 3, 2021 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, Illinois.
Jean was born June 5, 1937 in Cambridge, Maryland, the daughter of Darcy and Lucille (Bounds) Parella. She married Kenneth Eugene Shaw of Decatur, Illinois. Jean earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Peninsula School of Nursing in Cambridge, Maryland. She worked as a nursing supervisor for many years at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, AZ and had the opportunity to be a nurse on movie and TV sets. Jean and her husband were passionate breeders of Red Doberman Pinschers via their Sun Country Kennels and had the honor of raising a Prolific World Grand Champion, "Alisaton Citation W A C". But, most important to Jean were her family, friends, and dogs with whom she treasured spending time. She was a member of the American Kennel Club, St. Joseph's Retired Staff and the Southwest Women's Charitable Club.
Jean is survived by her cousin, Jerri Lynn Bounds and her son Jonathan P. Bounds of Salisbury, Maryland; sister–in-law and brother-in-law: Elizabeth and Bruce Campbell of Decatur; and nieces: Christina Campbell and Lisa Campbell Hein and their children who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Eugene Shaw; and a brother, Darcy Parella.
Memorials in Jean's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, 3373 N Woodford St., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.