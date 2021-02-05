Dolores Jean Shaw

Jean was born June 5, 1937 in Cambridge, Maryland, the daughter of Darcy and Lucille (Bounds) Parella. She married Kenneth Eugene Shaw of Decatur, Illinois. Jean earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Peninsula School of Nursing in Cambridge, Maryland. She worked as a nursing supervisor for many years at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, AZ and had the opportunity to be a nurse on movie and TV sets. Jean and her husband were passionate breeders of Red Doberman Pinschers via their Sun Country Kennels and had the honor of raising a Prolific World Grand Champion, "Alisaton Citation W A C". But, most important to Jean were her family, friends, and dogs with whom she treasured spending time. She was a member of the American Kennel Club, St. Joseph's Retired Staff and the Southwest Women's Charitable Club.