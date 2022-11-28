Dolores Theresa Hensley

Nov. 3, 1928 - Nov. 24, 2022

On Thursday, November 24, 2022, Dolores "Polly" Theresa (Pals) Hensley, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 94 years, with her family by her side. Polly was born on November 3, 1928, the daughter of Sylvester Pals and Emma Pals. She married Norman "Chick" Hensley on August 17, 1948, in Teutopolis, IL.

She retired from the Decatur Jewel/Osco and everyone remembered Polly for her beautiful smile and friendly service.

Polly will be forever remembered by her family including deceased husband, Norman. Children: Barbara Preston, Vickie York (Ivan), Decatur, and Kent Hensley, Rochester, MN. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Jennifer, James Ryan (Cassandra) Corey (Angela), Amanda (Jacob), Elizabeth (David), Alexander (Marianne), and Aaron. Great-grandchildren: Anthony, Lucas, Abigail, Matthew, Temperance, Augustine, Lennox, Brandon, Maddox, Scarlett. Morgan, Maya, Nathan, Caleb, Peter. Sisters: Carol and Marilyn. Polly was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers: James, Earl, William.

Holidays were always a treat because Polly made every holiday special. She spent much of her retired life spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, volunteering as a Pastoral Minister at hospitals and nursing homes, and taking small vacations with Norman.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 2160 N. Edward St. Decatur, IL, 62526, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated. Entombment will be in Mary Queen of Angels following the service.

