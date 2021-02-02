Dominic Antonio Pallone

DECATUR - Dominick Antonio Pallone, 91, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, in HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.
Dominick was born January 11, 1930, in Glen Cove, NY, the son of Carlo and Constance (Sporlongo) Pallone. Dominick worked in purchasing at Caterpillar and was a member of Ss. James and Patrick Parish, American Legion Post #257 in Stonington, IL, and Taylorville, IL AMVETS Post 29. He married Elma Mae Durbin on April 15, 1950, in Decatur, and she preceded him in death on December 12, 2020.
Dominick was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Nancy Majors, son Mark Pallone, two sisters and one brother.
Dominick is survived by his daughter, Linda (Todd) Rogers of Decatur, and son Nicholas (Debra) Pallone of Warrensburg; ten grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; siblings: Margaret Chalifoux of WI, Clara Pallone of FL, Roseann Malachowski of AZ, Eugene Pallone and Frank Pallone of FL; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home; vigil prayer service will be 4:30 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Sidener Cemetery, St. Elmo, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
CDC and IDPH guidelines will be followed, building occupancy will be monitored, masks are required.
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
