WARRENSBURG — Don Craig, 74, of Warrensburg, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

Graveside services with military honors will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Memorials in Don's honor may be made to Barclay Public Library, 220 Main St, Warrensburg, IL 62573.

Don was born April 22, 1947 in Decatur, the son of Elvin and Mary (Blackorby) Craig. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. Don married Debra Stivers on April 14, 1984 in Olney. He was a computer mainframe programmer, most recently working for Franklin Life and then AIG Insurance Company. Don was an enthusiastic Illini basketball and football fan and an avid collector of all things Pepsi. He enjoyed time spent with his family and his grandkids. Don was a Godly man and was a member of The Church of Christ in Pana, IL.

Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Debra Craig; daughters: Emily (Bill) Burcham of Macon, Rachel (Scott) Peck of Warrensburg, and Michelle (Steven) Lee of Long Creek; grandchildren: Kayleigh, Jayden, Jakob, Jordan, Jackson, Hannah, and Nathan; brothers: Dean Craig and David Craig; and several nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna; and sister-in-law, Janet.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.