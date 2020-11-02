Don Edward Bendler

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at noon on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Glenwood Cemetery (Blyman Addition), Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Mark Sanders officiating and military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Okaw Valley FFA and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Don was born on December 10, 1942 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Edward and Gladys (Scrogin) Bendler. He graduated from Findlay High School in the Class of 1961, where he was a talented athlete. Don then served in the U.S. Army National Guard for five and a half years. He married Patricia Sue Swiney on February 12, 1966. Don began farming with his father-in-law, Don Swiney, in 1966. His farming career spanned 50+ years and he often said how thankful he was to have a job that he loved! Don and Pat enjoyed spending their winters in Florida. He loved visiting with people and was a cherished "grandpa" to his ten grandchildren.