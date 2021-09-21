 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Don Hood

Don Hood

DECATUR — Don Hood, 72, of Decatur, IL renewed eternally on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2:48 A.M. with his children by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Antioch Christian Church 5409 E, US Route 36 in Decatur, IL. Pastor Steve DeVore will officiate. Burial with military rites will be in the North Fork Cemetery in Decatur, IL.

The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To view the full obituary please visit our website, www.edwardsfh.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News