February 24, 1935 - June 9, 2023

ATHENS — Don L. Kimmons, age 88, of Athens, died on Friday, June 9, 2023, at his residence.

He was born in Vincennes, Indiana on February 24, 1935, the son of Ruth Wolverton and Eldon Kimmons. He married Sharon Scehnet in Decatur on April 5, 1958.

He served in the U.S. Air Force for five years and the Illinois Air National Guard from 1961 until his retirement in January, 1990. He was a temporary employee for the Circuit Breaker Division of the Illinois Department of Revenue, working several months a year from 1991 through 2010. He was a member of the Athens Christian Church and American Legion Post 129.

Preceding him in death were an infant daughter, Kimberly Sue Kimmons (1959); brothers: Neal Kimmons, Jack Kimmons, and Gene Kimmons; and his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Donald Kevin (wife Bernice) Kimmons of Pleasant Plains; daughter, Susan (husband George) Nielsen of Springfield; grandson, Greg (wife Crystal) Kimmons of Pleasant Plains; two great-grandchildren: Wesley and Taylor Kimmons of Pleasant Plains; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private graveside services will be held at Joel Hall Cemetery in Athens.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Athens Christian Church.

Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family.