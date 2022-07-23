Sept. 24, 1939 - July 21, 2022

LITCHFIELD — Don Lee Viseur, 82, of Litchfield, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 10:54 a.m. at his residence.

He was born September 24, 1939 in Taylorville, a son of Woodrow C. and Beatrice F. (Bollman) Viseur. He graduated from Urbana High School with the Class of 1957, and attended Richland Community College. He served in the U.S. Army during peacetime. Mr. Viseur and the former Renate Stelz were married September 8, 1962, in Decatur. She survives.

He was employed as a foreman for Bridgestone-Firestone Tire in Decatur, and was a member of Teamsters Local 525 AFL-CIO. Mr. Viseur drove a school bus for LCUSD #12 for more than 30 years and also drove for Monticello Bus Lines. As a skilled driver, he trained other drivers as they pursued their CDL certifications. He enjoyed boating and skiing, golfing, traveling to Gulf Shores, AL, and trips to the casinos.

In addition to his wife Renate, he is survived by one son, Michael (Debra) Viseur of Litchfield; one daughter, Renee (Brian) Kulick of Litchfield; two brothers: Ronald "Lynn" (Mary Ann) Viseur of Sun City, CA, and Roger (Barbara) Viseur of Decatur, IL; one sister, Cheryl K. (Joe) Booker of Eureka Springs, MO; six grandchildren: Paige (Brian) Hampton, Hayley (Scott) Stephens, Mackenzie (Danny Robertson) Viseur, Riley (Reese) Radtke, Karsyn Kulick, and Reece Kulick; five great-grandchildren: Colby Viseur, Zella Hampton, Bennett Hampton, Logan Stephens, and Blake Stephens.

Mr. Viseur was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Donna Viseur; and two grandchildren: Gage and Cade Kulick.

No services are planned at this time.

Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield is assisting the family. For more information, to light a virtual candle or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.plummerfuneralservices.com.