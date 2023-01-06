June 23, 1951 - Jan. 5, 2023

DECATUR — Don Zola, 71, of Decatur, passed away January 5, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Sunday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek.

Don was born June 23, 1951, in Joliet, IL, the son of Bernard "Sonny" and Marilyn (Trent) Zola. Don was the rock of the family who loved to spend time with his wife of 39 years, children and grandchildren.

Don proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Don was an ISA certified arborist and a man who loved his job at Nelson Tree Service of 40 years. He was an avid lover of vacation with family and sitting on the beach. Don will be deeply missed and cherished forever.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jamie Zola; son, Eric Zola (Jen); daughter, Holly Creed (Sean); daughter, Ashlee Bennett (Steve); and son, Dominick Zola (Britney); grandchildren: Alexis and Jake Zola, Kellen Creed, Abagail and Abram Bennett; and sister, Bernadine Zola.

Don was preceded in death by is mother Marilyn Mattson.

Don's family would like to thank Dr. Danxuan Long and Dr. Arslan Inayat and the nurses and staff at St. Mary's Hospital.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.