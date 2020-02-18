Donald Alan Hickman Jr.
DECATUR — Donald Alan Hickman, Jr., 68 of Decatur died Sunday February 16, 2020 at his home.

Memorial service will be 11:00 am. Friday February 21, 2020 at First Lutheran Church (250 West Decatur Street Decatur, IL). Visitation will be one hour before service time at the church. Burial will be at a later date. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

