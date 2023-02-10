Feb 3, 1928 - Feb. 7, 2022

TEQUESTA, Florida — Donald Alfred Wood, Sr. of Tequesta, FL, died February 7, 2022, at Tequesta Terrace. Born in Decatur, IL, on February 3, 1928, Donald is the son of the late Malcolm H. Wood, Sr. and Mabel C. Wood, of Floradale Resort, Mears, MI.

His wife of 53 years, Paulette J. Wood, predeceased him in 2005. He is survived by son, Donald A. "Chip" Wood, Jr., and his wife, Lisa Wood, of Basking Ridge, NJ; and son, David G. Wood and his spouse, Bryan Hung of San Angelo, TX. He was predeceased by his brother, Malcolm H. "Pete" Wood, Jr. in 2010, but is survived by Pete's wife, Beverly of Mears, MI.

Don attended Palm Beach High School and Hart High School, Hart, MI, graduating in 1946. After attending Michigan State University, majoring in Hotel Administration, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1950, and then was assigned to Finance Department at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, MS. Upon release from active duty, he remained in the Air Force Reserve until retirement. In 1959, he graduated from The School of Mortgage Banking sponsored by the Mortgage Bankers Association of America at Northwestern University, Chicago, IL.

In 1954, he, his wife, and first son moved to Lake Worth, FL. In 1956, he became associated with B. D. Cole, Inc. as a Mortgage Loan Officer, later with Palm Beach Mortgage Company, followed by Fidelity Federal Bank and Trust Company, retiring in 1999, as Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan Department after 43 years in the mortgage business.

He was a member of the West Palm Beach Jaycees, Kiwanis Club of West Palm Beach, and Past President of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Palm Beach County. As a member of Gulfstream Council, Boy Scouts of America, he organized and served as the first Scoutmaster of Troop 204 at Lakeside United Methodist Church, Lake Worth, where he received the Silver Beaver Award in 1986, and the God and Service Recognition from the church and the Boy Scouts of America.

At the time of his death, he was a member of Harmonia Lodge 138 F and AM, West Palm Beach; Scottish Rite and Order of Eastern Star Chapter 111 of Lake Worth; and the Florida Trail Association.

He is inurned alongside his wife in the Veteran Columbarium, Garden of Honor, Riverside Memorial Park, 19351 S.E. County Line Road, Jupiter, FL.

Donations in his memory to Hospice of Palm Beach County would be most welcomed at www.trustbridge.com/donate-now/.

A memorial service will be held at Lakeside United Methodist Church on Friday, February 24 at 4:00 PM. It will be livestreamed on the church's YouTube channel and be available afterwards on their website, both of which are accessible at www.lakesideumchurch.org.