May 7, 1935 - Sept. 2, 2023

ARGENTA — Donald B. Ploch, 88, of Argenta, IL, passed away 5:45 p.m., September 2, 2023, at his residence, Argenta, IL.

Graveside Services will be 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL, with family and friends speaking. Visitation will be 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Clancy's Dream, 8092 Heather's Pass Seymour, IN, 47274.

Don was born May 7, 1935, in LaSalle County, IL, the son of Harry and Ethel (Pryde) Ploch. He married Betty Jane Fassino January 20, 1955, in Stuttgart, AR. She passed away June 21, 2015.

Survivors include his sons: Phillip (Maria), NC, Brian, Argenta, IL, Kevin (Cindy), TX, and Arric (Mary), MO; daughters: Brenda (Shawn) Ploch Reeves, Cisco, IL, and Donnette Ploch, Argenta, IL. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Victoria Lopez, Meaghann (Seth) Floyd, Stephen Ploch, Jennifer Ploch, Joseph (Amanda) Ploch, Nathan (Casey) Reeves, Jennifer Bolanos, Zackary Ploch, Madison Ploch, and Ellie Ploch; 12 great-grandchildren: Jonathan Segovia, Lane Silar, Katlynn Ploch, Addison Floyd, Ben Reeves, Kyle Ploch, Corrie Reeves, Avery Floyd, Karoline Ploch, Sadie Reeves, Reagan Floyd, and Isla Reeves; and his loving dog, Hank.

Don was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.