HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Weighing in at a robust 7 pounds, 10 and ½ ounces at 2:24 in the afternoon on August 10, 1928, his mother said he was a quiet baby. That may have been the last time anyone ever said that about Donald Burton Falk. From then on, he was a handful. He may have been the only kid ever kicked out of vacation Bible school for punching the teacher. He was lucky to not have been sent home when the fire extinguisher "accidentally" fell off the wall and sprayed the school principal. When he went overseas to Japan he decided to "guard" the upper deck hatch so he could get fresh air. What the heck, he looked and sounded official!

Don met the love of his life Jean in high school. They married and were devoted to each other until her death in 2008. They raised three children, Bruce, Cindy, and Carolyn who survive him. He lost his mother Gladys Walmsley Falk in 1954 and his father, Carl Lewis Falk, in 1970. He always looked up to his older brother Carl Willard Falk who was responsible for getting him into the Army Air Force at Chanute Field in Illinois. Later, they would take a trip across the country, working their way to earn money for college at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. His older sister Margaret (Peg) Falk Jack put up with both of them, even though her tastes were more … refined, and her brothers were … less so. Peg did try to provide some "couth" to her brothers. She played the piano quite well and Don often mentioned he missed falling asleep to his sister practicing. Although he never learned to play an instrument himself, he loved classical music, particularly Beethoven's 5th Symphony. Visitors to his home would often hear Dvorak, Tchaikovsky, or Mozart played at concert volume, whether they wanted to or not. He had various levels of success in passing the "couth" gene on to his children. Both Don's brother and sister preceded him in death in 1992 and 2000, respectively.