DECATUR — Donald C White, 96, of Decatur passed away March 24, 2020 at the Illinois Veteran's Home in Manteno, IL.
A private family graveside service will be held at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorials in Don's honor may be made to a charity of your choice.
Don was born in Decatur, IL on Oct 29 1923, the son of David L & Leveata (Scales) White. He was raised in Mt Zion IL and a graduate of Mt Zion High School. Don proudly served our country in the US Army during WW II in India. He married Mary Elizabeth Dempster June 29, 1955 and she preceded him in death on October 12, 1995. He worked at A.E. Staley (Tate & Lyle) for over 40 years as an Instrument Control Mechanic. After retirement, he was his wife's caregiver until her death in 1995. He was a Life Member of Stephen Decatur Masonic Lodge # 979. He was a Loving and devoted son, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather & uncle. While successfully raising 4 children, he always made sure he took his parents on outings at least once a week. He enjoyed gardening, reading, he always had a camera or video recorder with him. He was an avid space enthusiast. He proudly donated blood every 8 weeks until his age prevented him from donating. Before there was Google, Don is who you called to ask any question you needed an answer for.
You have free articles remaining.
Don leaves his children Carol (Russ) Collister of Galva IL, Mary (Gene) Richardson of Decatur, Donald J. ( Ronda) White of Decatur, Ron (Crystal) White of St Louis, MO. 6 Grandchildren; several Great Grandchildren; Nephews David L.(Melody) White of Peoria IL, Bob Dempster of Decatur AL; and Niece Jackie(Eric) Hinz of Trinity AL.
He was preceeded in death by his Parents, Wife, Brother David W (Nadene) White, Sister Jean (Rex) Dyer, Brother Lyndell (Marion) White, Sister Margaret A. (John) Shepherd Nieces Martha Ann (Richard) Judy, Susie (David) Hamlin , Donna White, Nephew Mark Dempster. Special friend Mary Wolken.
Special thanks to Dr. Anthony McCormack & Staff, Friendship Hill & staff, Veterans Home in Manteno & staff for all their Loving Care.
Don lived his life with quiet dignity and left in the same way.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.