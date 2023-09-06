Sept. 11, 1947 - Sept. 2, 2023

DECATUR — Donald Clay Hall, 75, of Decatur, IL, passed away September 2, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Donald was born September 11, 1947, in Decatur, IL, the son of Donald and Thelma (Corbridge) Hall. He married Judy Lane October 1966, and she preceded him in death in 2007.

Donald was a veteran of the US Army serving in Vietnam. Following his military service he worked for A. E. Staley as a millwright, retiring after 33 years of service.

Donald was a 30-year member of the Eagles 507 and a longtime patron of Friendly's Bar and Grill.

Surviving are his children: Meredith Chamberlain (David) of Decatur, IL, Donald S. Hall (Jennifer) of Decatur, IL, Marty Hall (Jennifer) of Assumption, IL; brother, Donnie Hall of Oregon; sister, Betty Hall of Moweaqua, IL; grandchildren: Brandon Hall of Indiana, Jayme Arellano of Decatur, IL, Samantha Hall of Peoria, IL, Brittany Chamberlain of Decatur, IL , Danielle S. Lewis of Decatur, IL, Aubree Gullo of Assumption, IL, Asa Hall, Aiden Hall, Ava Hall of Assumption, IL; and eleven great-grandchildren.

He was further preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward Hall; and one great-grandson, Isaiah Kahler.

Private family services will be handled by Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

Memorials in lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Legion Post 105.

Condolences may be left to Donald's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.