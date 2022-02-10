MAROA — Donald D. Wilson, 86, of Maroa, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, after a long illness from Parkinson's and cancer.

A service to honor and celebrate Don's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. The family has requested that masks be worn for Don's services. Don will be laid to rest in Point Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Cancer Care Center.

Don was born on January 11, 1936, in Decatur, IL, the son of Gerald and Velma (Fisher) Wilson. He married Thelma Marie Banks on July 8, 1956, in Taylorville, IL. Don retired in 1986 after 30-years of service from Caterpillar Tractor Company to work with his son Michael for some time. He was a longtime member of the Clinton YMCA. Don was an avid reader, enjoyed restoring old cars, and watching Jeopardy. What Don loved most was spending time with his grandchildren and going to their sporting events.

Don is survived by his wife of 65-years: Thelma Marie Wilson of Maroa, IL; son, Michael D. Wilson and his fiancee Sherry McBride of Oakley, IL; sister, Patty Martin of Decatur, IL; sister-in-law, Judy Wilson of Decatur, IL; daughter-in-law, Patricia Wilson of Arkansas; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gregory W. Wilson; brothers: Jerry Wilson and Terry Wilson; sister, Mary Lou Howard.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.