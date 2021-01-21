PLEASANT RIDGE, Michigan — Donald Dean Cushing of Pleasant Ridge, MI, formerly of Decatur, IL, age 86, passed away on January 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Cheryl (Woods). Precious father of David (Pam) and Timothy (Alexandra). Cherished grandfather of Sean, Vincent and Julianna. Treasured brother of Rosalyn (Dave) Sandage of Decatur. Dearest friend of sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen (Wright) and Frank Noonan of Chicago, IL. Warm-hearted friend to Cheryl's children and grandchildren. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Ann (Wright); his son, Joseph and his parents, Joseph Dean and Elizabeth (Sommer).

Visitation Friday, January 22, 2021 from 5-8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak, MI. Service Saturday, January 23, 2021, in state 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, Royal Oak, MI. Memorials suggested to Knights of Columbus, Bishop Gallagher Council No. 2569, www.kofc2569.com. See enhanced obituary at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.