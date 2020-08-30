× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CENTRAL CITY- Donald Dean Talkington, 89, of Central City died Friday, August 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Don was a retired businessman and served in the Air Force. He attended First United Methodist Church. He was born on November 7, 1930 in Hammond, IL, the youngest of nine children. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Jeffrey Alan Talkington and Phillip Dean Talkington.

Don is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Wanda Whitted Talkington; grandsons, Chad Justin Talkington of Lexington, KY, Philip Elliott Talkington of Chicago, IL; brother, Cleve Talkington of Decatur, IL; sister, Lois Hale of Decatur, IL; sister-in-law, Joyce Whitted Koger of Bardstown, KY.

Funeral services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western KY, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro KY, 42301, or do a kind gesture for someone in need. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.