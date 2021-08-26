NEOGA — Donald "Don" E. Davidson, 74, of Neoga, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Kindred Hospital Peoria in Peoria, Illinois. As per Don's wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Celebration Of Life was held at 11:00 AM Thursday August 26, 2021 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois. Visitation was Wednesday August 25, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery in Neoga, Illinois with Military Honors by the Mattoon V.F.W. Post 4325.
For full obituary or to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
