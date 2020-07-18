× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG — Donald E. Howe, 94, of Warrensburg, IL, passed away at 6:39 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.

Graveside services will be held at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, Illinois on Thursday, July 23 at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to Warrensburg United Methodist Church, Warrensburg Fire Department, or Summit Masonic Lodge #431.

Donald was born July 7, 1926, in Latham, IL, son of Otis G. and Minnie (Miller) Howe. He married Betty J. Binkley on August 27, 1946 in Bearsdale, Illinois. They enjoyed 65 years together.

Donald was a U.S. veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in WWII. He was a member of Warrensburg United Methodist Church, ANSAR Shrine, and life time member of Summit Masonic Lodge #431, Springfield Consistory, and Warrensburg Fire Department. He also served on the board of directors for Lincoln Land Credit Union. Donald was a rural mail carrier and past Post Master in Warrensburg, retiring in 1985.

Donald was a Cardinal fan and enjoyed playing semi-pro baseball, and also enjoyed fishing and camping.