SULLIVAN — Donald E. Jesse, 74, of Sullivan, passed away at 11:31 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023, in St. Mary's Hospital with his family by his side.

A reception for family and friends will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Building 1225, located at 1225 South Hamilton Street in Sullivan. A Celebration of Life memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Military rites will be conducted by the Sullivan American Legion Post #68. Memorials are suggested to Mary White's Food Bag or the Moultrie County Beacon Activity Fund.

Reed Funeral Home in Sullivan is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Jesse was born on April 9, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the son of Bert and Elizabeth (Tomlinson) Jesse. Don graduated from Macon High School in 1966.

He spent two years in the Army and had the privilege of serving in the Honor Guard in Washington, DC. He attended both Lakeland and Eastern Illinois University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Finance. Don married Pam Allspach on March 18, 1972, in Macon, IL.

In 1976, after working as a Purchaser for Blaw-Knox in Mattoon, he left to pursue his passion for woodworking, which evolved into the development of his company, Monarch Cabinetry.

As a member of Sullivan Country Club, Don enjoyed his other passion, golfing with his many friends. He also enjoyed snow skiing, traveling the world with his wife and friends, and entertaining people with his amusing stories. Friends and family will always remember Don as a kind and generous man, with a loving heart, who adored his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Pam; children: Aaron Jesse of Sullivan, Kristen Corl of Fredericksburg, VA and Phil (Sanna) Jesse of Chicago; grandchildren: Brant and Landon Jesse, Kailan and William Corl, Winston and Jillian Jesse; brothers: Larry Jesse, Joe Jesse, Bob Jesse, Steve Jesse, Charlie Jesse, and John Jesse; sisters: Joyce Wilke, Karen Redden, Jeanne Sweet, Lou Ann Warnick, Barb Kingery, Kathy Slevin, and Caroline Hoh.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Mark.