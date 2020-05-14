Donald E. Merideth

A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com .

Don was born March 25, 1933, in Mound City, IL the son of William And Mildred (Utely) Merideth. Don served in the US Air Force as a combat medic and obtained the rank of Master Sergeant at the time of his retirement. Don was a Korean War and Vietnam War veteran. He also owned and operated Don's Barber Shop in Mt. Zion, IL for thirty-five years. He was a member of East Park Baptist Church and along with his wife, formerly served as youth sponsors assisting with youth Bible quizzes. He was involved as a Captain in the Civil Air Patrol. Don enjoyed fishing, woodworking, reel to reel recording, and painting. He married Barbara J. Neville on December 27, 1962.