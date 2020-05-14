MOUNT ZION -- Donald E. Merideth 87, of Mt. Zion, IL went to be in glory with his Lord, at 11:58 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Don was born March 25, 1933, in Mound City, IL the son of William And Mildred (Utely) Merideth. Don served in the US Air Force as a combat medic and obtained the rank of Master Sergeant at the time of his retirement. Don was a Korean War and Vietnam War veteran. He also owned and operated Don's Barber Shop in Mt. Zion, IL for thirty-five years. He was a member of East Park Baptist Church and along with his wife, formerly served as youth sponsors assisting with youth Bible quizzes. He was involved as a Captain in the Civil Air Patrol. Don enjoyed fishing, woodworking, reel to reel recording, and painting. He married Barbara J. Neville on December 27, 1962.
Surviving are his wife Barbara of Mt. Zion, IL; daughter: Kathleen Barber (Gary) of Byron, MI; brother: Jack Merideth (Patty) of Harrisburg, IL; grandsons: Peter Barber (Sarah) of Parker, CO and Joshua Barber (Karina) of Grand Rapids, MI; great-grandchildren: Natalie, Casey, Makenzie, Isabella, and Thomas.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Helen, Kathleen, Martha, and Jean; brother; William Jr.
