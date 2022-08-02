Oct. 7, 1923 - Aug. 1, 2022

DECATUR — Donald E. Merritt of Decatur, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on August 1, 2022.

Services celebrating his life will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur. Visitation will be one hour before services. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorials to First Congregational United Church of Christ.

Mr. Merritt was born in Mt. Vernon, IA, on October 7, 1923, the son of Seward and Lucile (Starry) Merritt. He attended Cornell College and graduated from the University of Iowa in 1948.

He was employed by several insurance companies during his business career and retired from Kemper Insurance in 1985, after 21 years of service. Donald was a WW II veteran of the US Army serving in France, Belgium, Holland, Germany and Austria. He and son, Jeff, flew to Washington, D. C. in 2012, on a two day Veterans Honor Flight to visit the War monuments and participate in a Special Armistice Day service.

He was a member of the First Congregational Church, a RSVP volunteer at Fair Havens Christian Home for over 30 years and a member of Mt. Vernon, IA. Masonic Lodge #112 since 1948. Donald was a member of Decatur Post 105 American Legion and a former member of Moose & Elks Lodges.

Don enjoyed spending time with family and friends and dancing with his lady friend, Nancy on Thursday evenings at the VFW. He married Mary I. Lyman in Cedar Rapids, IA, in 1947. She died August 24, 1988.

Surviving is his son, Jeffry (Kay) Merritt, Decatur; special friend, Nancy Leming, Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Michelle Merritt and husband Jason Mutzfeld, Indianapolis, IN, Michael (Nicole) Merritt, Joliet, IL, and Mark Merritt, Decatur; a sister, Allene (Carlyle) Bys, Cedar Rapids, IA; step grandchildren: Justin (Whitney) Rutherford, PA, and Jenifer (Matt) Leuppie, NY; two great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a daughter, a son and a brother.

