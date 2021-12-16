MAROA — Donald E. Queary, 68 of Maroa, IL, passed away 7:25 a.m. December 13, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Maroa United Methodist Church, Maroa, IL, with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to The Cole Evans Memorial Scholarship Fund or The Maroa United Methodist Church.

Donald was born August 28, 1953, in Decatur, IL, the son of Robert and Lucille (Humphrey) Queary. He married Jane B. (Hanes) Barnett April 19, 2001, in Maroa, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Jane B. Queary, Maroa, IL; children: Valerie (Dean) Papineau, Normal, IL, Amy (Daniel) Lara, Richmond, CA, Kristen (David Peck) Evans, Forsyth, IL, and Brett (Katie) Barnett, Cincinatti, OH; grandchildren: Max, Emma, and Chloe Pepineau, Adam Lara, Brock Evans, and Porter Cole Barnett; two sisters: Barb Queary, Decatur, IL, and Lori (Kenny) Baker, Decatur, IL. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Mike Queary; and one grandson, Cole Evans.

Donald retired from Tate and Lyle after 40 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on the farm.

Most of all, Don loved just spending time with family and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.