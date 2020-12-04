MACON — Donald E. Wells, 92, of rural Macon, IL passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A private graveside service will be held. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials may be sent to the Mt. Zion Odd Fellow Lodge #300, P.O. Box #51, Mt. Zion, IL 62549. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Don was born March 1, 1928, in Macon County, IL, the son of George and Dora (Edgecomb) Wells. He married Mary J. White on November 27, 1949. She preceded him in death. Don was a lifelong farmer in Macon County. He had formerly been a member of the Macon Presbyterian Church. Don had been a fifty plus year member of the Mt. Zion Odd Fellows Lodge #300. He enjoyed many outdoor activities, but his passion was his grandchildren.

Surviving are his son, Donald M. Wells (Becky) of Mt. Zion; daughter, Susan McKee (Steven) of Macon, IL; brother, Paul Wells (June) of Macon, IL; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two great-great granddaughters and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, parents, six brothers, and three sisters.