LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Donald Earl James 90, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away January 23, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV, after an extended illness.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday March 4, 2022, in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, IL, with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Air Force Honors Team. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with services. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawsonwikoff.com.

Don was born May 3, 1931, in Decatur, IL, the son of William and Verna James growing up with an older sister and a twin brother. He chose the United States Air Force as a career and served proudly in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring after rising to the rank of Master Sergeant. Always involved in sports, he was an avid softball and racquetball player, earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, and was a lifelong ardent fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.

Surviving is his long-time companion, Toy Hosking; daughter, Nancy Hamilton; son, Rod James; nephew, Brian James; eleven grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Roe; and his brother, David James.