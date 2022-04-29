July 9, 1944 - April 26, 2022

NIANTIC — Donald "Eddie" Lake, 77, of Niantic, passed away April 26, 2022, at his home.

A Celebration of Eddie's Life will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Eddie was born July 9, 1944, in Decatur, the son of Cyrus and Margaret (Disney) Lake. He proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Eddie was a welder at Caterpillar for 45-years until his retirement. He raised and raced Homing Pigeons and was passionate about cars, especially his Chevy Camaros that he often raced. Eddie was always curious and always learning.

He is survived by his daughter, Buffie (Brian) Young of Fisher; grandchildren: Weston, Madelynn and Cyrus; brothers: Kenny Lake of Niantic and Larry Lake of Decatur; and many nieces and nephews.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents.

