TEUTOPOLIS -- Donald Edward Brumleve, 89 of Teutopolis, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Heath Care Center in Effingham.
Donald was born in Mattoon, Illinois on April 15, 1930, the son of Lois (Waters) and Edward L. Brumleve. In 1938, the family moved to Washington D.C where his father worked as a civil employee at the Washington D.C. Navy Yard. Don was a proud graduate of Gonzaga College High School where he played baseball and football. In 1948, Don was named the Greater Washington DC High School Baseball Player of the Year. After graduating from Gonzaga, Don signed a minor league contract with the New York Yankees and for the next few years he played for teams in Virginia; Louisiana; Missouri (where he played with Mickey Mantle) and in Quebec, Canada. “Duke” was also awarded an athletic scholarship to play baseball at Eastern Illinois University, where he majored in kinesiology and minored in meteorology. In 1953, Don was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, rising to the rank of Staff Sargent in the Ballistics Meteorology Specialty Group of the Signal Corps. After serving honorably in the Army, Don was discharged in 1955 and returned to Illinois and worked as a salesman for the SK Smith Company in Chicago. While attending Homecoming at EIU in 1955, Don reconnected with the love of his life, Nadine Sperandio, and they were then married on August 4, 1956. The couple returned to Charleston so Don could finish his Bachelors' Degree. In 1958 he also completed his Master's degree in Educational Administration at EIU. Don then began a successful career in education and administration, which spanned over 30 years in grades K-12.
In 1970, Don and his family moved to Teutopolis, where he served as the first lay principal of Teutopolis High School; and over the years, was also the principal of Teutopolis Grade School and Teutopolis Jr. High; principal of the outlying elementary schools in the District and he also served as the first Curriculum coordinator for Teutopolis Unit #50. Don was also fondly known for serving for many years as the “PA Voice of the Teutopolis High School Wooden Shoes.” He retired in 1988 and for over 20 years, Don and Nadine enjoyed spending the winters at their home in the beautiful Hill Country of Central Texas. Don was also a proud member of the Teutopolis Knights of Columbus Council #2874; The Teutopolis Lions' Club and the American Legion Post #924.
Don is survived by his wife of 63 years Nadine; daughter Christina (John) Mette of Teutopolis; son Kurt Brumleve of Teutopolis and daughter Erica Brumleve and husband Jon Matousek of Austin, Texas. Don and Nadine also have two grandsons; Greg (Mindy) Mette of Kennesaw, Georgia and Todd (Allison) Mette of Urbana, Illinois and step-granddaughters Cassidy Matousek of Bellevue, Washington and Rylee Matousek of Austin, Texas. Don is also survived by his brother, Richard (Linda) Brumleve of Abingdon, Virginia and brothers-in-law Joseph Sperandio of Houston, Texas and Neil (Sue) Sperandio of Titusville, Florida. Don is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; Lois and Edward Brumleve; his sister, Elizabeth Romaine Brumleve and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Sperandio of Houston, Texas.
As anyone who was acquainted with Don knew, he had a phenomenal knack for remembering your name and could probably also tell you how you both had met- even if it was 40 years ago or longer! Duke was a passionate and lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and an avid supporter of all of the Teutopolis Wooden Shoes athletic teams. Don was also very honored to have been designated as the very first Lifetime Member of the Teutopolis Sportsbackers Club. He also enjoyed watching the Cubs games and old Westerns on tv and completed thousands of crossword puzzles over the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family hopes that you will consider making a donation to any of the following organizations in Don's name: The Teutopolis Education Foundation; St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (Sister Ethelbert Center); the Teutopolis Meals on Wheels Program or the Teutopolis Sportsbackers Club.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis with inurnment in St. Francis Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the church, with a 3:45 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
203 East Main Street
Teutopolis, IL 62467
10:30AM
203 East Main Street
Teutopolis, IL 62467
