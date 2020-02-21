Donald Edward Brumleve

Donald was born in Mattoon, Illinois on April 15, 1930, the son of Lois (Waters) and Edward L. Brumleve. In 1938, the family moved to Washington D.C where his father worked as a civil employee at the Washington D.C. Navy Yard. Don was a proud graduate of Gonzaga College High School where he played baseball and football. In 1948, Don was named the Greater Washington DC High School Baseball Player of the Year. After graduating from Gonzaga, Don signed a minor league contract with the New York Yankees and for the next few years he played for teams in Virginia; Louisiana; Missouri (where he played with Mickey Mantle) and in Quebec, Canada. “Duke” was also awarded an athletic scholarship to play baseball at Eastern Illinois University, where he majored in kinesiology and minored in meteorology. In 1953, Don was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, rising to the rank of Staff Sargent in the Ballistics Meteorology Specialty Group of the Signal Corps. After serving honorably in the Army, Don was discharged in 1955 and returned to Illinois and worked as a salesman for the SK Smith Company in Chicago. While attending Homecoming at EIU in 1955, Don reconnected with the love of his life, Nadine Sperandio, and they were then married on August 4, 1956. The couple returned to Charleston so Don could finish his Bachelors' Degree. In 1958 he also completed his Master's degree in Educational Administration at EIU. Don then began a successful career in education and administration, which spanned over 30 years in grades K-12.