Donald Edward Minton

Don and Fran took short trips in the 60s with their young children while pulling a pop-up tent camper. In the 70s, Don and Fran purchased a motor home. Soon, the short trips turned into long vacations. One of their favorite places to visit was Florida while stopping at every antique store along the way. Don always looked for just the right antique to buy and redo. His favorite kind of antiques were the Victorian “ball and stick” pieces. Finding their first piece of “Minton” China sparked a new type of treasure hunt. Don’s most valuable treasure was spending time with his wife and family.

Donald was an advocate of volunteering his time and talents in the Decatur community. Don has served on the Salvation Army Advisory Board since 1970. He was greatly involved in the “Toys for Tots” program, Toy and Food distribution, and was instrumental in putting up the Christmas Tree of Lights. The Salvation Army named Don a “Life Member” in 2005. In addition, Donald also joined the Golden K Kiwanis Club of Decatur, Division 27, and was recently named “The Kiwanian with the Longest Service to his Club and the Children of the World” in 2019. He received the Distinguished Service Award for Outstanding Service and the Legion of Honor to recognize his 30 years as a devoted Kiwanian. Don and his wife enjoyed volunteering at the Macon County Historical Society and at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Donald served on the St. Paul’s Building Committee and helped lead the volunteer staff during the initial build out phase at the new Bachrach Court location. He continued to help patch, paint, and assist with minor construction during the second phase entitled, “NEXT.” His tireless volunteer efforts will be greatly missed.