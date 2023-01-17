May 9, 1934 - Jan. 13, 2023

CLINTON — Donald Edward Tuttle, 88, of Clinton, passed away at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Don was born on May 9, 1934, in Edgar County, IL, to parents William Edward and Margaret Louise Poorman Tuttle.

He married his sweetheart, Marlene (Burnett) Tuttle, on June 17, 1954. He was a proud Navy veteran, who served during the Korean War. He loved being onery, working in his yard, watching basketball, and serving the Lord.

He is survived by his three children: Tomey (Barbara) Tuttle, of Port St. Lucie, FL, Steve (Tina) Tuttle, of Clinton, and Penny (Danny) Cox, of Farmer City; his sister, Mary Meyers, of Sebring, FL; his eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Roy Lee and Richard Loren Tuttle; and his wife of 65 years, Marlene.

Visitation will be held at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Farmer City on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. His funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Bryan Phillips, of Farmer City, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City, with military rites accorded.

Memorials may be made to the Victory Christian Center, Farmer City.