July 7, 1937 - Nov. 16, 2022

DECATUR — Donald Eugene Banton, 85, of Decatur, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in a local nursing home.

Graveside service to celebrate Donald's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Boiling Springs Cemetery. The family will greet friends at Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care (2442 N. Route 121 Decatur, IL, 62526) one hour before going to the cemetery. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Donald was born in Decatur son of Oral Edmund and Martha (Weber) Banton on July 7, 1937. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School and worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber as a tool and dye maker. He also sold scooters for Scooterville Kushman Scooters with his brother. Don was an avid bowler and a talented artist drawer.

Surviving are his children: Robert and David Banton, Kate Banton and Debbie Hanson; brother, Edmund Banton; nieces and nephews: Craig and Kent Smith, Marty Kay Banton Smith, Jill Banton Martin, and Eric Douglas Banton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Charlene Smith; and nephew, Mark Banton, sister-in-law Carol Banton.

