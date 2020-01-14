Donald Eugene Barnett
0 entries

Donald Eugene Barnett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR -- Donald Eugene Barnett, 83 of Decatur died Monday, January 13, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be 11:00 am. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Lester Barnett Cemetery.Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Barnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News