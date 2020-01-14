You have free articles remaining.
DECATUR -- Donald Eugene Barnett, 83 of Decatur died Monday, January 13, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be 11:00 am. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Lester Barnett Cemetery.Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com
