DECATUR — Donald Eugene "Donnie" Golden II, 41, of Decatur, IL passed away April 27, 2021 at his residence.

Donnie was born February 24, 1980, in Springfield, IL, the son of Donald and Carol (McKean) Golden.

Donnie worked as a fire watchman. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and going camping and fishing. He was especially fond of his precious dog "Katie".

He is survived by his parents; sisters: Laura Reiser (JR) of Springfield, Diana Koehler of Oak Lawn, IL; nieces and nephews, Aidan, Emmie, Brooklynn, Sami, Lindsey, Melissa and Shelby and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Memorial Service will be held 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00–7:00 PM Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the funeral home.

Memorials: Good Samaritan Inn. Condolences may be left to Donnie's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

Memorial services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#53008.