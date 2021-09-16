DECATUR — Donald Eugene Laughery, 88, of Decatur, died September 14, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Donald was born January 24, 1933, in Decatur, the son of Orvil and Savina (McCray) Laughery. He was preceded in death by his parents and all four of his siblings.

A 1951 graduate of Decatur High School, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1956. He worked at the Decatur Plant of Caterpillar Inc. from 1956 to 1994.

Donald married Margaret Cahill on September 15, 1956, at Saint James Catholic Church, Decatur. They moved to Oreana in 1957, where they lived until 2019. He was active with the Argenta-Oreana Fire Protection District, serving at various times as Oreana chief and treasurer.

He was a founding member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish when it was established in 1958. He served on the church building committee and was a bingo caller.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret; children: the Reverend Kevin Laughery of Troy, Kathleen Yates of Minneapolis, Gregory (Mary) of Gibson City, and Mark (Tammy) of Decatur; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

