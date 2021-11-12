DECATUR — Donald Eugene Reynolds, 71, of Decatur, passed away in his home, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer, early Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

A funeral service to celebrate Don's life will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Antioch Christian Church, 5409 East Route 36 Decatur, IL, 62521, with Pastor Steve DeVore officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, also at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Antioch Christian or the Veteran's House Indianapolis, IN. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Don was born in Springfield, IL, February 9, 1950, son of Isaac and Betty Davidson. He was a graduate of Witt High School, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps, and served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970. He was a tire builder for Firestone in Decatur for over thirty years. Don served as an elder for the Antioch Christian Church. He married Sharon Hadsall on April 18, 1971, at Witt Christian Church.

Surviving is his wife, Sharon; son, Donnie (Carrie) Reynolds of Long Creek; daughters: Jennifer and Jessica Reynolds of Decatur; grandchildren: Jacob Brooks, Shannen Reynolds, Joey Brooks and Broden Reynolds; brother, James Chambers of Colorado; sister, Mary Hornbeck of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and three siblings.

