ASSUMPTION - Donald G. Dust, 65, of Assumption, died August 1, 2020 in Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Seitz Funeral Home. Due to Coronavirus concerns, masks and social distancing are requested and funeral capacity will be limited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assumption Food Pantry.

Don was born September 27, 1954 in Breese, IL, the son of Henry John and Marcella Marie (Laux) Dust. He married Linda Wiss on December 30, 1980 in Taylorville, IL. She survives.

Don was an avid fisherman and founding member of the Assumption Bass Club. He was a former Alderman and Mayor of Assumption, IL. Don promoted all things Assumption and enjoyed volunteering at the Assumption Food Pantry. Don was retired from Caterpillar in 2011.