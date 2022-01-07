MAROA — Donald Gene Dyson of Maroa passed away January 5, 2022.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Monticello.
Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
