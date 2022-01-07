 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Gene Dyson

MAROA — Donald Gene Dyson of Maroa passed away January 5, 2022.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Monticello.

Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News