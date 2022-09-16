Donald Irvin Fisher

Feb. 27, 1935 - Sept. 10, 2022

PALM COAST, Florida — It is with profound sadness that the family of Donald Irvin (Donald Duck) Fisher announce his peaceful passing on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the age of 87. Don was born February 27, 1935, in Anderson, IN, and was one of six children born to Irvin Edgar Fisher and Ellen A. Fisher (Anthony). Don lived most of his adult life in Decatur, IL, before retiring to Palm Coast, FL.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Joan Fisher (Brunette); children: Mike Fisher and wife, Nancy of Summerville, SC; Jody Fisher and wife, Terri of Long Creek, IL; Patricia (Patti) Strode and husband, John of Beverly Beach, FL; grandchildren: Melissa, Rebecca, Kristena, Alexa and Jessica; numerous great-grandchildren; and sisters, Virginia and Vicky.

Don was proceeded in death by his parents, Irvin and Ellen Fisher; and brothers: William, Larry and James (Jimmy) Fisher.

Don was a force of nature, always commanding the attention of the room with his numerous stories and generosity. His antics were legendary and those who knew him will have their own stories to tell. He said what he meant and meant what he said. A man's word was a man's word.

Don adored his loving wife, Joannie; children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. Don shared this same love with his friends and acquaintances he met sitting around a campfire or traveling the country doing what he loved most.

A veteran of the US Marine Corp, he found his calling as a world-renowned coin and currency dealer. His expertise in the field was unsurpassed. As a member of the Professional Numismatic Guild, the American Numismatic Association and the Professional Currency Dealers Association, his knowledge of the field will be missed.

Don loved Gold Rush, old western movies, pecan pie, deer camp, fishing in Canada, trapping, morel hunting and an occasional sip of bourbon, not necessarily in that order. Don disliked most vegetables and folks who didn't keep their word. He also had a soft spot in his heart for his cats, Piper and Penny.

Don was larger than life, the void in his shoes will never be filled. May he always live in eternal peace.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you carry on Don's generous nature and perform a random act of kindness in his honor. He believed the simplest of things can make the most significant impact on someone's life.

Don requested no funeral, so a celebration of life memorial will be held in his honor for his family at a later date.