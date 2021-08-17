MONTICELLO — Donald Joseph Steffen, Sr., 71 of Monticello formerly of Decatur died at his home on Saturday, August 14, 2021 with his family by his side.

A visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Heartland Community Church (3253 Brush College Road Decatur, IL. 62526). Memorials if desired may be made to The Honor Flight Program or to the Macon County Honor Guard. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Don was born May 30, 1950 in Decatur son of Nicholas and Ella Steffen. He was a 1968 graduate of Altamont High School. Don served in the Army in Vietnam. He was a member of the VFW. He was a maintenance supervisor for Prairie Farms. Don married Cletta Shelton April 16, 1988 in Decatur.

Surviving is his wife Cletta Steffen of Monticello; sons: Don Steffen Jr. Dan Steffen, of Decatur, Michael (Amber) Steffen of Nebraska; daughters: Shannon Taylor of California, Ashley (Michael) Ball of Monticello; grandchildren: Christopher Taylor, Chrisjian Taylor, Connor Taylor, Hailey Steffen, Emily Steffen, Roselyn Ball; siblings: Dorothy Schwab of Decatur, Sister Ruth Steffen of Wisconsin, Charles Steffen of Decatur, Russell Steffen of Lincoln, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and daughter, Bonita Steffen.

