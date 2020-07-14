FORSYTH — Donald K. Dillie, 89, of Forsyth passed away peacefully at his residence on July 10, 2020. Don was born on July 17, 1930, in St. Mary's Hospital, East St. Louis, Illinois, to Thelma Knight and Orville Lewis Dillie. He grew up in the house his grandfather built, graduated from East St. Louis High School, and received a BA in history, political science, and education from the University of Illinois, Urbana. After graduating from the U of I, he served 2 ½ years in the United States Marine Corps being honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. Using the GI Bill he earned an MS from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

Don taught for three years in Park Forest, IL and the next three years at the American High School in Bremerhaven, Germany. He married Mildred Juvrud, another teacher, in 1961. They returned to the US in 1962, and Don worked at Lakeview High School in the program for the gifted, and also did demonstration teaching and in-service training for teachers. He continued post-graduate work at DePauw University, the U of I, and Illinois State University. He worked in education for 35 years, the last 21 teaching at MacArthur High School. After retiring he was an active volunteer at MAX, Meals on Wheels, and as a poll worker and with Red Cross blood drives. As a 58 year member of Grace United Methodist Church, he attended faithfully, was active as an usher, with the Men's Club, and served on the administrative board and various church committees.