DECATUR — Donald Knapp Graham, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 17, 2022, at Imboden Creek Living Center. He was 96. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Davis Graham; mother, Alverta Vae (Knapp) Graham; and an infant sister. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Lee (Bess) Graham of Decatur; son, Robert Scott Graham of Halethorpe, MD; son, Kevin Claude Graham of Decatur; daughter, Erin Lee Graham of Ocala, FL; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Graham was born in Charleston, WV and moved to Illinois with his parents as a teen. He left high school in Fillmore, IL to join the U.S. Army Air Corps where he served during the end of World War II as a military police officer and air cadet in training. After an honorable discharge, he remained in the Air Force Reserves for four years while completing his GED and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Management from Millikin University. He retired after a successful career as a small aircraft fuel systems designer, project engineer and manager for Borg-Warner Corporation. While there, he was responsible for several patented designs and worked as an expert witness in his field for aircraft crash investigations.

In his spare time, Mr. Graham was an automobile hobbyist, aircraft enthusiast, carpenter, and an avid reader of news and history. He served on the Decatur Zoning Board, was a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America, and donated countless volunteer hours to Woodland Chapel Presbyterian Church. He was a perpetual member of the Ancient and Free Accepted Masons, Mt. Moriah Lodge No. 51, Hillsboro, IL from 1951 until his death.

His family will miss his generous and kind soul, positive spirit, energy, ingenious talent and wit.

A graveside service to honor Mr. Graham's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Glendale Cemetery in Fillmore, IL. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church in his honor.