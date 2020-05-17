DECATUR -- Donald L. Browning, 75, was born Aug. 24, 1944 in Decatur, IL., to John H and Inez L. Browning.
He passed away on April 30, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona.
He retired from Bridgestone Tire and Rubber Co. He leaves behind his wife, Karen, son Jeffrey, daughter Karen(Kathy), 1 great grandson and six great granddaughters, brothers John and Jim and sister Lynda. He was precedded in death by his parents, sisters Shirley and Nancy. Celebration of life at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Browning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.