Donald L. Browning
0 entries

Donald L. Browning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR -- Donald L. Browning, 75, was born Aug. 24, 1944 in Decatur, IL., to John H and Inez L. Browning.

He passed away on April 30, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona.

He retired from Bridgestone Tire and Rubber Co. He leaves behind his wife, Karen, son Jeffrey, daughter Karen(Kathy), 1 great grandson and six great granddaughters, brothers John and Jim and sister Lynda. He was precedded in death by his parents, sisters Shirley and Nancy. Celebration of life at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Browning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News