ARGENTA — Donald L. Cook, 86, of Argenta, IL passed away 10:00 PM, December 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Private Family Services will be held at Calvert Funeral Home Argenta, IL with Earl Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL with Military Honors. Visitation will be 5 – 7 PM, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Donald was born January 18, 1933 in Argenta, IL the son of Ivan and Faye (Dodd) Cook. He married Bette Bell June 30, 1956 in Decatur, IL. She passed away December 7, 2017.
Survivors include his sons: Mark A. (Rosena) Cook, Argenta, IL and Lynn A. (Carol) Cook, Forsyth, IL; 6 grandchildren: Daniel (Mindy) Cook, Las Vegas, NV; Blake Cook, Decatur, IL; Sean Cook, Decatur, IL; Tony (Samantha) Knierim, Kansas City, MO; Alyson (Jacob) Martin, Weldon, IL; and Samantha Cook, Decatur, IL; 8 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; and sister, Clara (Earl) Rodgers, Springfield, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kimberly Knierim Barnes; 2 grandsons: Stephen Barnes and David Lee Cook; brother, Robert Cook; and sister, Mildred Fleming.
Donald retired after serving 16 years in the Navy and 4 years in the Airforce. He served in Vietnam. Donald worked for the City of Argenta in the Streets and Water Department.
