July 28, 1929 - July 6, 2023

DECATUR — Donald L. Couch, 93, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, in his home with friends and family at his side.

Don was born July 28, 1929, the first of three sons, to Oza Lee and Lorelda Couch. He graduated from St. Teresa High School in 1947 and went on to attend Millikin University.

Don previously was employed with JCPenney's, where he was #1 in sales for the company.

He proudly served his country in the Navy, where he was Secretary to Admiral Everst Von Heimburg.

Don married his high school sweetheart Theresa Heger in 1951. Theresa was the love of his life, all of his life. "My wife - my life", he often said. Don was known for his quick wit and even more for his generosity. It's likely you saw him walking around the Hickory Point Mall or strolling through town in one of his Rolls Royces.

Don was the founder of the Ben Franklin Store and then the well-known Four Seasons Clothing Store in Tuscola, IL. People traveled many miles to come shop for stylish clothes or to admire the beautiful decor. Macy's New York even tried recruiting Don and Theresa because of the massive number of sales.

Don traveled all around the world as copilot to his wife, Theresa. Don was a member of the Decatur Club and the Country Club of Decatur. He belonged to Ss. James and Patrick Parish of Decatur, IL.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Oza Lee Couch, mother, Lorelda Couch, and brother, Dick Couch. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa; his brother, Jack; and nephew, Kevin Oglesby.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to special caregivers: Sherri Chandler, Lorraine Chaney, Emma Harris, Penny McGinn, Blake Nelson, Ashley Stewart, Mike Stewart, and Bryson Boes.

Private services will be held. Entombment will be in the Star of Hope Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery. Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of Decatur.